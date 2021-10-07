Meet the cast of Crime Scene Investigation revival series CSI: Vegas

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was one of the most-watched dramas in the world before it ended after 15 seasons in 2015 - and now it's set to return to screens once again with a brand new revival series titled CSI: Vegas.

The limited series, which will make its debut on CBS on Wednesday night, will see several original stars return to the crime lab - as well as a few new faces. Want to know more? Meet the show's cast below...

WATCH: The official trailer for CSI: Vegas is here

William Petersen plays Gil Grissom

William Petersen returns as forensic entomologist Gil Grissom to head up the revival. The actor, who starred in the first nine seasons of the original series, is also known for his roles in the films To Live and Die in LA, Fear, Manhunter and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.

Jorja Fox plays Sara Sidle

Jorja Fox is another CSI: Crime Scene Investigation star set to make a comeback in the new episodes. She plays scientist Sara Sidle, who remains a core member of the team who helps to crack cases. Jorja has had many iconic roles over the years, including Dr Maggie Doyle in medical drama ER and Secret Service Agent Gina Toscano in political drama The West Wing. More recently, viewers will have seen her in the movies 3022 and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.

Wallace Langham plays David Hodges

Wallace Langham, who plays fan-favorite David Hodges on the crime drama series, will also be back. The actor has many TV credits to his name, having appeared in everything from Grey's Anatomy and Mom to Young Sheldon and Shameless. He's also starred in the films Ford v Ferrari, Battle of the Sexes and The Darkest Minds.

Paula Newsome plays Maxine Roby

Paula Newsome, who is best known for her role of Caroline Charles in Chicago Med, joins the cast as a new character named Maxine Roby, who is in charge of the Vegas Crime Lab. The actress has an impressive career, spanning all the way back to 1991.

Matt Lauria plays Josh Folsom

Josh Folsom is a new Level III investigator, played by actor and musician Matt Lauria. He made his television debut in the sitcom 30 Rock back in 2007 but is best known for his roles as Luke Cafferty on Friday Night Lights and Ryan York on family drama Parenthood.

Mel Rodriguez plays Hugo Ramirez

Mel Rodriguez, who is known for his roles on The Last Man on Earth and Better Call Saul, plays Hugo Ramirez, who is the Head Medical Examiner at the new Vegas CSI unit.

Mandeep Dhillon plays Allie Rajan

British actress Mandeep Dhillon plays Allie Rajan, a Level II CSI who has emigrated to America and found herself in Las Vegas. Viewers will recognise Mandeep from Ricky Gervais' Netflix series After Life.

