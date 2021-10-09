Robert Webb and David Mitchell's career in photos – take a look back We're loving watching Robert on Strictly!

We're loving watching Robert Webb on Strictly Come Dancing. Away from the glitz and glam of the BBC ballroom, however, the actor and comedian is perhaps best-known for playing quirky and unconventional characters in brilliant comedy shows like Peep Show and Back.

Robert, who will be dancing a quickstep this week, undertook most of his television work alongside fellow funny-man and comedy partner David Mitchell. To celebrate their brilliant career, we've taken a look back at their TV partnership below…

Robert and David met at university, where they began performing for the prestigious drama group, Footlights, of which Robert served as vice-president, and soon became firm friends.

Following their study, the pair began initially working at writers for fellow writers such as Alexander Armstrong and Ben Miller before they were commissioned for their own sketch show The Mitchell and Webb Situation, which soon eventually became That Mitchell and Webb Look on the BBC. The comedy won them success and praise from critics and even won a BAFTA for Best Comedy Programme.

David and Robert in their early career

Prior to the success of That Mitchell and Webb Look, however, the duo were the faces of Channel 4 late-night comedy show Peep Show, created by famed writers Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong (who would later go on to create Fresh Meat and Succession).

The actors in Peep Show

In Peep Show, Robert and David played polar-opposite flatmates Mark Corrigan and Jeremy 'Jez' Usborne. It was hugely successful before it wrapped in 2015, and remains Channel 4's long-running sitcom.

Away from working with David, Robert has appeared in many TV shows such as Fresh Meat, Blessed, and many panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and QI.

More recently, David and Robert have reunited as comedy partners for Channel 4 show, Back. The series, which aired its second season earlier this year, tells the story of Stephen (David) and his younger foster brother Andrew (Robert), who find themselves unexpectedly reunited following the death of their father, Laurie.

