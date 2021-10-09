What is Strictly's Adam Peaty's net worth? Find out more about the gold medallist's fortunes…

Adam Peaty has been impressing judges as he dances with Katya Jones on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing, and it's not surprising he's done well so far.

The Olympic swimmer has a serious work ethic that has brought him a lot of success – most recently at the Tokyo Games, where he brought home gold medals in the men's 100m breaststroke and mixed 4 x 100m medley relay, as well as a silver in the men's relay, which he added to his gold and silver medal haul from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

That's a lot of precious metal, but does it translate to hard cold cash?

Read on to find out more about the 26-year-old's net worth and how he makes his money…

Does Adam Peaty have an MBE?

Yes, the Olympian was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to swimming back in 2017, the year after his sensational success in Rio.

How many medals has Adam Peaty won?

Not only is Adam a world record holder for the 50m and 100m breaststroke, but he holds a total of 35 medals from international swimming events and was the first British male to bring home gold in the 100m event for 24 years – impressive stuff!

What you may be surprised, by is that those kinds of achievements don't come with any financial rewards.

Adam brought home three medals from Tokyo

Like other athletes, Adam will be supported by lottery and government funding but while some countries pay generous bonuses to their successful athletes (in the tens of thousands of pounds range), Team GB doesn't provide that kind of monetary incentive.

How much has Adam Peaty earned in his career?

The talented swimmer's success means he is in demand for advertising and sponsorship deals, however, and it's estimated that his net worth is between £735,000 and £3.5 million.

The swimmer is dancing with Katya Jones on Strictly

How else does Adam Peaty make money?

He's also a trainer and entrepreneur, having founded his own business, the Adam Peaty Sports Clinic, to coach aspiring Olympians to success.

Of course, Strictly provides a nice boost to the wallet too – and the longer stars stay in, the better!

The standard fee for taking part is reportedly £25,000, rising to an incredible £100,000 for the lucky celebrity who lifts the glitterball. It also raises stars' profiles and puts them in the running for more TV and advertising opportunities.

No doubt, then, that Adam will want to keep dancing for as long as he can!

