Bruno Tonioli's judging future discussed by his co-star and good friend

Hanna Fillingham
Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli's judging future was discussed by his Strictly co-star Craig Revel Horwood
Bruno Tonioli is a much-loved judge on both sides of the pond and isn't afraid to tell it like it is! The TV star is currently missed in the UK on Strictly Come Dancing, which is on at the same time as Dancing with the Stars in the United States.
While Bruno is still appearing on DWTS, his fans on Strictly are wondering whether or not he will return to the show next year.
Bruno usually makes time for both shows but due to the pandemic restrictions this has not been possible this year, with pro veteran Anton Du Beke filling in for him on Strictly.
Anton has been a big hit on the judging panel and fans have been left wondering what will happen next series if Bruno decides to come back to Strictly.
Recently, Craig Revel Horwood was quizzed about his co-star and good friend on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time.
"I really don't know [if Bruno will be back]," he said. "Certainly in my life he will because I know we're doing another program together."
Bruno is a much-loved judge on Strictly Come Dancing
Craig added that he "hopes" that Bruno will be back on Strictly as "it's only Covid that's keeping him away."
He continued: "As you will see tonight, we've got our own separate judge's podium. It's all changed. And we've got big, glass things. I felt a little bit like I needed a cash register."
Concluding, the star said: "All I'm saying is that there's always room for another judge, isn't there?"
Bruno on the DWTS judging panel with Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba
Bruno is a long-running judge on both dance shows, and on DWTS he is joined by Strictly's former head judge Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough – who was previously a pro on the series.
This year's show has got off to an eventful start, with pro dancer Cheryl Burke and her celebrity dance partner Cody Rigsby both testing positive for Covid, resulting in them performing the show's first-ever socially distanced dance from their respective living rooms.
