Aljaz Skorjanec has best selfie with this surprising A-list actor

Aljaz Skorjanec is no stranger to celebrity encounters, having been a dance pro on Strictly since 2013, but when he posed for a photo with an A-list actor following a brief meeting in London, he truly delighted fans!

The lucky dancer met Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen back in 2019 and was quick to share a picture of the event to his Instagram account.

Aljaz was in the audience watching Ian McKellen On Stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre and afterward, managed to score a photo with the acclaimed actor.

Many of Aljaz's followers commented on his post, writing: "He's a legend. So glad you saw his show," and "One of my absolute heroes."

What's more, while Aljaz is a huge fan of Sir Ian's work, it seems like the admiration might be mutual.

When one of Aljaz's followers asked: "Is Ian a Strictly fan?" the dancer replied: "He came to see our tour @rememberingtour."

Aljaz took part in the Remembering tour with his wife, fellow dancer Janette Manara, and they danced to numerous hits from Hollywood movies.

Aljaz was delighted to meet Sir Ian McKellen

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Sir Ian took over the Piccadilly Circus theatre for a string of intimate shows, offering his fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with him.

It's been another exciting week for Aljaz, who topped the leaderboard last Saturday with his partner, Dragon's Den star Sara Davies, after they pulled off a dreamy foxtrot that had the judges swooning.

They're not resting on their laurels, though, and went straight back into training for the next show, which they hope will be a similar success!

