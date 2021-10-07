Where was Hollington Drive filmed? Details Find out about filming locations for ITV’s latest thriller

Hollington Drive is ITV’s brand new thriller that has got the nation talking since its first episode aired last Wednesday - and many viewers have been quick to comment on the gorgeous filming locations.

The four-part series stars Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling as two sisters whose lives are thrown into tragedy when they suspect their children might be involved in the disappearance of a local boy. As viewers tune in to the second episode tonight, we've looked into where the popular series was filmed...

Where was Hollington Drive filmed?

Hollington Drive was filmed in multiple locations across Wales, with a Cardiff housing estate called The Mill providing a backdrop for the suburban street.

Speaking about choosing the drama’s backdrop, writer Sophie Petzal said: “I always had a very clear picture in my head of what this street would look like. I wanted something that felt bright, without being too cartoony or silly.

“I wanted it to juxtapose with the dark underbelly of the story, with detached houses that looked really nice and idyllic but not recognisably from a specific part of Britain like Manchester or Bristol."

Production crews were spotted filming in Wales

Executive producer, Jonathan Fisher, told the Radio Times that the hunt for locations was "very difficult", partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: "I think we started scouting for that location about six months prior to filming – and we looked at loads. We had a location scout on the road.

Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling star in the thriller

“You can tell just from [the first ten minutes] that alone that it’s such a fundamental part of that series and almost a character in itself. It was integral that we got it right and I think we did. We’re really happy with it," added Jonathan.

Production crews were also spotted filming in the Hang Fire Southern Kitchen, in Barry, and also shot scenes in a Cardiff park.



The thriller continues at 9pm tonight on ITV.

