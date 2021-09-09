Ant and Dec tease I'm a Celebrity 2021 line-up with surprising comment The presenters spoke to HELLO! and press backstage at the awards

Ant and Dec have teased the celebrity line-up for the upcoming series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – and their comment might surprise you.

MORE: 14 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021

Appearing backstage at the National Television Awards at London's O2 Area after the show picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, HELLO! asked the presenting duo about what viewers can expect by way of famous faces this year.

"We can't actually tell you," said Ant elusively before Vernon Kay, who appeared on the 2020 series, could be heard shouting: "It's not as good as last years!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vernon Kay announces new ITV presenting role

However, despite Vernon's comment prompting cheers from his fellow 2020 co-stars, Dec then added wryly: "It is… It really is!" We can't wait to find out…

Ant and Dec were thrilled to be given one of the first awards of the night and are also nominated in the Best Presenter category and the Talent Show category for Britain's Got Talent.

ITV have confirmed that due to ongoing difficulties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew will not be heading Down Under this year. Instead, the show will be once again filmed at Gwrych Castle – the location for the 2020 series.

MORE: The one reason why Denise Van Outen won’t be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2021

MORE: I'm a Celebrity’s 2021 location confirmed - will the show return to Australia?

I'm a Celebrity picked up the Entertainment Award at Thurday's NTAs

Although the presenting duo are used to heading to Australia every year to film the programme, the pair were big fans of filming in Wales.

Dec previously told Metro: "People are having conversations with Australia to see if they'll let us in, and to see if that's going to work... If not, we've got a lovely alternative to go back to Wales, which we had a great time there.

"We had a really lovely series and the people of North Wales made us feel very welcome. We’d gladly go back there." Ant added: "We would happily go back to Wales if we had to. There were cardboard cut-outs of me and Dec in the butcher's, and the local school did a tribute."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.