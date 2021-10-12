Salma Hayek stuns fans with brand new Eternals trailer

Salma Hayek has shared a brand new trailer for her upcoming Marvel film Eternals, a film which will "redefine the cinematic universe entirely".

In the clip Salma is first seen standing on the beach in her metal armor, a royal blue and gold dress with matching headpiece. Her character, Ajak, a gender-swapped character and the "leader" of the Eternals - a character described as being full of wisdom and maternal to the others.

The minute-long trailer also shares more on Angelina Jolie's character Thena, and how we can expect a fun portrayal of the goddess.

"A true superhero,' commented one fan as others shared their excitement to see her back on screen.

A second featurette, Salma also opened up on how different the film will be to any other Marvel movie, revealing that it's "not the typical place, typical shots, typical cast" and that it is "so exciting to be part of something that feels new".

Angelina also praised the film for giving people the chance to see "themselves as superheroes for the first time".

Eternals, directed by newly-crowned Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, follows a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations.

The upcoming film's official synopsis reads: "Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super-Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

Salma previously opened up on her "shock" to be offered the role

Salma previously opened up on her "shock" to be offered the role when she was in her fifties, telling AARP magazine: "I felt a sense of gratitude and excitement, not only for this but for what it meant about the possibilities for the future."

"I think it definitely has its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different," Salma previously revealed of the film.

"It was directed by a woman and we didn't do most of the things in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has this special vibe to it that is unique."

Eternals will be released in cinemas in on 5 November 2021

