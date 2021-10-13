Kevin Clifton reveals career he wanted as a child in adorable throwback We're wishing him a very happy birthday!

Kevin Clifton has shared an adorable throwback snap to celebrate his 39th birthday – while revealing that he used to want to be a footballer as a youngster!

The former Strictly pro shared a snap of himself as a child in a football kit, smiling proud with his foot resting on a football, alongside another snap of himself posing from his recent appearance in the musical Singing in the Rain, and captioned the snap: "39 today! I'm starting to think I’m never going to make it as a footballer."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Wishing such a nice guy a truly wonderful day. Happy Birthday Kevin. I think you definitely followed the right career path, your true talent lies in what you have been doing and will hopefully continue to do," while another added: "Happy birthday Kevin, okay you might not make it as a footballer, but you're a rock god now."

He also shared a post from his pal Matt Zina, who wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to m’old mucker @keviclifton Have an amazing day mate. I hope you get ‘spoilt rotten’ as we would say ‘up narth’!" adding: "Yes yes yes mate x."

How adorable is little Kevin?

His girlfriend, Stacey Dooley, also shared a sweet video of Kevin at breakfast to wish him many happy returns, writing: "Obsessed. I adore you. Happy birthday sweetheart." Strictly Come Dancing stars commented on the loved-up post, with Janette Manrara writing: "Awwwww! Happy birthday Kevis!" Graziano Di Prima added: "Happy birthday King!" The documentarian also revealed that the pair will be enjoying some chocolate pasta for Kevin's birthday, after the chef behind the special creation shared a snap on Instagram.

