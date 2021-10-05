Stacey Dooley unveils major hair transformation - boyfriend Kevin Clifton has best response

Stacey Dooley has stunned fans by revealing a striking new hairstyle on Instagram - and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton has made his feelings about it very clear!

Stacey, 34, shared a video in which she showcased incredible corkscrew curls, with half pinned up away from her face. "Straight hair is obvs now dead to me," she wrote in the caption.

Former Strictly star Kevin - who has been dating Stacey since the start of 2019 - was among the first to comment. "So cool. I love it. I really fancy you," he wrote, adding flame and love hearts emojis.

Stacey's former Glow Up co-star Dominic Skinner told the presenter, "You're giving me Flashdance vibes and I'm so here for it!" And Ashley Roberts said: "Come thru with the curls sis!"

Stacey wowed her fans with her hair transformation

"Wow amazing reminds me of my old days pre straighteners!!!" another follower noted. "Maybe we should all go back to how we were!!" A fourth simply wrote: "I want this hair!!!"

Kevin and Stacey first met when they were partnered together on BBC dancing show, Strictly Come Dancing, in 2018 and confirmed their romance a few months after winning the competition. They have since moved into a new home together.

Kevin and Stacey were partnered together for the 2018 series of Strictly

Stacey often sings her boyfriend’s praises on social media - but the TV presenter recently joked that she won't marry Kevin as he would "end up divorcing her".

During an episode of her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Stacey confessed she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times. "Kev and I have been together for two years," explained Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

Stacey has joked Kevin would 'divorce her in a heartbeat'

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

