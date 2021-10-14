David Tennant teases Doctor Who comeback with cryptic comment Will David Tennant hold the keys to the Tardis once more?

David Tennant has spoken about potentially reprising his role as the Tenth Doctor in the BBC’s popular sci-fi series Doctor Who - and fans of the show will be ecstatic.

David last played the role in the 50th anniversary special which saw previous Doctors Matt Smith, Christopher Eccleston and Tom Davis return to the show. Since then, he has featured in a series of Doctor Who spin-off audio plays and is due to team up with Jodie Whittaker in a new video game.

WATCH: David Tennant is tearful as he says goodbye to Doctor Who

With the show’s 60th anniversary on the horizon, which will see Russell T. Davis return as showrunner, David spoke to Digital Spy about reprising the role. He said: "It all depends. The moment you say yes to Doctor Who, even before you've done an episode, you're being asked whether you'd go back after you finish.

"I don't know if this happens to James Bonds. I don't know if Pierce Brosnan gets asked if he'd go back to James Bond. Because there's that element of fantasy, anything is ultimately possible. You should never say never to anything. I think that way madness lies."

David played the Doctor for four years

David played the Tenth Doctor in three series of the sci-fi show, replacing Christopher Eccleston in 2005. He starred alongside Billie Piper and Catherine Tate who played companions of the Doctor in the series, and even met his wife, Georgia Tennant, on the set who played the Doctor's daughter.

He left the show in 2009 and described the experience as the "most brilliant, bewildering and life changing time."

Who plays Doctor Who now?

Jodie Whittaker currently plays the role of Doctor Who and is the first woman to do so. She took over from Peter Capaldi in the 11th series in 2018 and is expected to leave the role following the 13th series.

David married his wife Georgia in 2011

Fans of the show have been speculating about who the next doctor will be, citing Olly Alexander, who worked with Russell T. Davis on It’s A Sin, as a front-runner.

