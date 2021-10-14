David Mitchell responds to fans' calls to replace Robert Webb on Strictly We don’t think David Mitchell will be putting his dancing shoes on just yet

Peep Show star David Mitchell has silenced fans' calls for him to take Robert Webb’s place in Strictly Come Dancing after the actor pulled out due to ill health.

Responding to the news of Robert’s exit from the show, David wrote on Twitter: "This is sad! They did some really brilliant dancing, I thought. Sorry there won't be more.

"And to those asking if I'll be stepping in to replace him: I'm afraid not. I prefer to dance like nobody's watching. And I can only do that if nobody's watching."

Dianne Buswell was quick to respond to the tweet, writing: "You know I would be more than happy to teach you a tango."

This comes after fans called for David to replace his Peep Show co-star and long-time friend on the show. One Twitter user wrote: "Sad news that Robert Webb is leaving. What are the rules on David Mitchell stepping in?"

Another person added: "What a shame, Rob - wishing you all the best! On another note, just like the best man at a wedding, isn't it David Mitchell’s job to take over now?"

David and Robert played flatmates in the sitcom Peep Show

Robert was forced to withdraw from the show for the sake of his health, after undergoing open-heart surgery two years ago.

In an official statement to the BBC, Robert said: "I’m extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health. Two years ago I had open-heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

"I’m proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this. I couldn’t have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it’s a measure of Dianne’s professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did."

Robert has had to leave the show due to ill health

Taking to Instagram, Dianne wrote: "Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short-lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working alongside Robert from our wacky cha cha to that serious tango, Robert showed he could do it all."

