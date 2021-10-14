Dianne Buswell speaks out as partner Robert Webb quits Strictly It's all over for the popular couple

Dianne Buswell has broken her silence following the news that her dance partner Robert Webb has been forced to quit Strictly.

Peep Show star Robert made the difficult decision to leave for the sake of his health, having undergone open heart surgery two years ago.

Taking to Instagram following the announcement, Dianne said: "Sadly the legacy of Buswell and Webb has come to an end. Even though this was short lived, I have had such an amazing time dancing and working alongside Robert from our wacky cha cha to that serious tango, Robert showed he could do it all.

"Although I know we had more up our sleeves, Robert's health is by far the most important part in all of this and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery. Thank you to everybody who supported us this series it means the absolute world."

Robert Webb has been forced to leave Strictly on the grounds of ill health

The 32-year-old star concluded: "You will still see flashes of my red hair in the background as I’ll be there cheering on all the amazing couples."

Dianne and Robert were quickly inundated with messages of support from their Strictly co-stars. "We are gonna miss you on the dance floor! All the love sis," wrote Gorka Marquez while Neil Jones echoed: "I'm going to miss you both together."

Dianne has issued a statement following his difficult decsion

"Love you baby," added Oti Mabuse while Amy Dowden said: "Absolutely gutted for you my lovely @diannebuswell. Congratulations on three amazing and entertaining numbers! Going to miss you guys. Sending you all my love and the biggest hug!!!" "So sorry Dianne. You were both brilliant," added Dan Walker.

A huge number of others, including Claudia Winkleman, Motsi Mabuse and Nadiya Bychkova posted love heart emojis.

The pair performed three dances together on the show

Announcing his decision to leave the show, Robert said in a statement: "I'm extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health.

"Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

Robert has paid a sweet tribute to Dianne

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

The 49-year-old ended by sweetly saying: "I'm proud of the three dances that Dianne Buswell and I managed to perform and deeply regret having to let her down like this. I couldn't have wished for a more talented partner or more patient teacher, and it's a measure of Dianne's professionalism and kindness that I was able to get as far as I did. Thanks too to everyone at home who voted for us."

