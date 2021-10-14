A Place in the Sun's Scarlette Douglas reveals the secret to selling your house Scarlette has three golden rules that you should follow

A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas has revealed her three golden rules for selling your house and potentially making more money.

Talking on Steph's Packed Lunch recently, Scarlette revealed that "cleanliness, cluttering and space" are essential for selling your house. She said: "Starting with cleanliness. Get the Marigolds out, get the polish out. Imagine your in-laws are coming over for the weekend. Make your house as clean as possible."

WATCH: Scarlette reveals the downsides to working on the show

Scarlett revealed that a dirty house could cost you money: "61 per cent of people said that they would offer a lower amount [of money] if the house was dirty when they went into it."

The One Show presenter then went on to advise viewers to declutter their houses to give a "neater" and "more spacious" look.

Scarlette continued to talk about the importance of spacing. She said: "You want your house to be as spacious as possible. Most people are moving because they want more space.

Scarlette says cleanliness is key to selling your home

"So, how can you give the illusion of your house being bigger? We can do things like putting big mirrors up on the wall, maybe above the fireplace or a couch. It tricks the eye into thinking that the house is twice as big. Also getting rid of big furniture, anything that is a bit too chunky."

Who is Scarlette Douglas?

Scarlette Douglas is a TV presenter, appearing on shows such as A Place in the Sun and The One Show. She also lends her voice to Capital Xtra and has contributed to a number of podcasts.

Scarlett owns a design and development company with her brother

As well as forging a career in TV, Scarlette has established herself in the world of interior design. She shares a design and development company called Kindred Elite with her brother Stuart Douglas. The pair renovate homes together, transforming uninspiring spaces into striking properties. They keep their fans updated on their shared Instagram page @kindredelite.

