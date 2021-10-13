A Place in the Sun’s Jonnie Irwin shares sweet milestone for his twin boys in an adorable post The Channel 4 host is a proud father of three boys

Jonnie Irwin delighted fans recently as he shared an adorable picture of his twin boys, Cormac and Rafa, who are finally old enough to sit facing the front in the car.

The A Place in the Sun presenter celebrated the milestone with a sweet picture of the twin boys sat next to their older brother, Rex, in the back of the family car.

Jonnie wrote: "The twins are finally old enough to face forward. I felt bad for them only able to see the seat back rest but chuffed to bits with their new arrangement.

"Now it means we don’t have to rely on them being asleep when we go anywhere which is liberating for all of us and as you can see the boys love ‘em! I’m actually quite jealous myself!"

Jonnie’s fans took to the comments to gush over the three boys and reminisce about their own children. One person wrote: "Great picture of your lovely boys, precious times," while another said: "They are adorable. Enjoy them. They don’t stay little for long."

The twins are finally old enough to sit facing forward in the car

A third person wrote: "Beautiful children. Enjoy every minute, time flies."

The photo comes a week after Jonnie shared a sweet snap of his eldest boy, Rex, playing rugby. The Instagram picture shows Rex concentrating while running with a rugby ball.

Jonnie captioned the picture: "As someone who played rugby for 15 years you’ve no idea how proud this makes me. Still can’t believe he’s not even three yet."

Rugby-lover Jonnie is very proud of his son Rex

Fans of the proud father expressed their amazement in the comments. One person wrote: “Looking good, Jonnie. He'll be running with the ball in both hands in no time. A natural,” while another commented: “It's true he's pretty amazing at his young age.”

Rex was born in late 2018, while Jonnie and his wife Jessica welcomed the twin boys in June 2020, making them parents of three children under three. The family reside in Newcastle with a second home in London.

