Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge sparks health concerns after latest post

Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge sparked concern amongst fans after being pictured using a walking stick.

In the former army officer's latest social media post on his joint Instagram account with his wife Angel, Dick can be seen holding the stick while walking hand-in-hand on the beach with his ten-year-old daughter, Dorothy.

WATCH: Dick and Angel tell their love story

Sharing several snaps from their family trip to the beach, the couple penned in the caption: "Hello to you on this terrific Tuesday!

"Rainbows and sunshine! Simple sandy fun at seaside!"

While many fans praised the gorgeous family photos, which included one of Dorothy and her older brother Arthur larking around on the beach, others were left a little worried for Dick.

One person penned: "Hope Dick is OK, see a walking stick being used...an old rugby injury no doubt," while another asked: "What's wrong with Dick?"

A third person penned: "Hope your knee is getting better Dick. Enjoy your lovely family," while another encouraged the TV star to "take care and look after" himself.

© Channel 4 Dick has opened up about his knee injury in the past

Dick has been open about his knee injury in the past, revealing that he had to use a walking stick for six months after his knee snapped during his days in the military.

In April this year, Dick opened up about undergoing acupuncture treatment for his knee during an episode of his and Angel's podcast, Dick & Angel's Chat...Eau.

"I went for my first treatment because my knee has been giving me some grief and I am still waiting to go along and see the expert which is actually on Dorothy’s birthday," he explained. "So I went along and got pins stuck in me. It was interesting.

© Escape to the Chateau Dick has spoken about having treatment for his knee

"When you have had 20 years in the army, when you lie down and do nothing, and nothing's happening you sleep," he said, adding that he nearly "nodded off" during the appointment.

In a later episode, Dick joked about having his first "botox" procedure after getting an injection to help ease the pain. "At 64 I've had my first Botox injection and I look so much younger. Well actually, my knee looks younger," he quipped, before going on to say that his knee was "easing up" since having the injection.

Reflecting on his injury, he added: "The bottom line is you get older, your bits starting falling off - that's just the way of the world."

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Dick and Angel speak about their home lives on their podcast

Despite his knee, Dick no doubt enjoyed his family getaway. It comes just days after he and Angel announced their latest venture: a new YouTube channel.

The couple will upload home videos to the platform, including the early days of living at their 19th-century chateau and more recent adventures on their Dare to Do It theatre tour.

"You can watch and subscribe to relive classic Chateau moments and see our latest videos," they penned in an Instagram post. "We can't wait to share more of our adventures with you."