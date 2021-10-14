Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce new series of Escape to the Chateau - and it’s landing on screens soon! Get all the details on the brand new series here…

It’s been a while since we last caught up Dick and Angel Strawbridge and their latest renovation projects, so fans will be thrilled to learn that Escape to the Chateau is returning to screens for a brand new series very soon!

It's been confirmed that the Strawbridges will make their return to Channel 4 on Sunday 24 October at 8pm for more family adventures and awe-inspiring renovation projects. Viewers will also be delighted to hear that the series finale, airing on 12 December, will be an extra magical festive special.

The couple, who have been renovating their stunning 45-bedroom chateau in the North West of France since 2015, said of the exciting news: “It’s hard to believe we started our journey over six years ago. The Chateau has changed and evolved, and we have loved every moment, every challenge!

“We feel very humble to have the opportunity to continue sharing our adventures. 2021 has been an interesting and unusual year. With weddings and events still on hold, we’ve been busy tackling that long ‘to do’ list and spending quality time together as a family.

The new series will see Angel and Dick tackle the exterior of the Chateau

They added: “There’s been plenty of surprises along the way and we can’t wait to share the next part of our journey with you.”

In the new episodes, Dick and Angel bite the bullet and make the big decision to tackle the roof and outside walls of the Chateau. Viewers will also be treated to a first look at the Strawbridge Suite, which has recently had a make-over, and the newly renovated Coach House.

Elsewhere, they see just how Angel and Dick’s two children Arthur and Dorothy, have grown since the cameras were last at the Chateau as the two youngsters throw a garden party in the Walled Garden for their friends and their families.

