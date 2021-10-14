Where is DWTS's JoJo Siwa's girlfriend Kylie Prew? The couple have been dating since January 2021

JoJo Siwa's best friend and girlfriend, Kylie Prew, has been her biggest cheerleader since she joined season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, but we are now just a few weeks into the competition and fans are wondering where she is.

The 18-year-old has been open about how incredible she thinks Kylie is and her feelings have been publicly reciprocated by her partner too.

However, neither of the teens have mentioned one another on social media since they appeared together prior to Disney week and JoJo's social media followers are wondering why.

The former Dance Moms star hasn't had time for a social life recently as she's thrown herself whole-heartedly into the show with her dance partner, Jenna Johnson.

While they've had hoards of fans cheering for them from their armchairs at home and in the audience itself, Kylie appears to have disappeared.

JoJo touched upon some personal issues in her life with a lengthy Instagram post recently, in which she wrote: "My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life," and added: "Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best."

Kylie is normally a firm fixture on JoJo's Instagram feed

JoJo hasn't elaborated on what's been going on off-screen, but her fans have speculated that perhaps all is not well between the star and Kylie.

On Instagram, some of her social media followers said they had seen Kylie back in her home state of Florida.

They also commented on the fact JoJo has been calling Jenna her "best friend," a title previously reserved for Kylie.

JoJo's fans are worried about where Kylie has gone

Of course, the couple may well just be flying under the radar for any number of reasons and if their tributes to one another earlier in the year are anything to go by, fans have no reason to worry.

JoJo gushed about her after only a month of dating when she shared a tribute to Kylie and wrote: "She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine!"

JoJo and Jenna are making history on DWTS US as the first same-sex couple

They were actually friends for a year before things became romantic and JoJo said: "Since then I have been the happiest I have ever been."

In turn, Kylie said: "Fall in love with your best friend, guys. It’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world. Here's to one month with my favorite human. i love you sharky."

