The second episode of ITV’s new comedy-drama The Larkins aired on Sunday night - and while viewers have been hugely impressed by the heart-warming show, one person took to Twitter after spotting an amusing filming error.

In a scene where Mariette is waiting for Cedric in an idyllic woodland setting, viewers spotted something funny about where Mariette was lying. One viewer wrote: "It looked like Mariette was laying in a field of wild garlic when she was trying to woo the taxman in last night's episode of #TheLarkins."

WATCH: The Larkins is a remake of the 1990s original

Other viewers were quick to agree, with one saying: "What was Marietta doing lying in a patch of wild garlic? Bit smelly?!" While another added: "Marietta is laying in wild garlic, it must stink!"

The latest series comes 30 years after the 1991 original adaptation of the H.E. Bates novel, which follows The Larkins, a working-class family living in the Kent countryside in the 1950s.

The comedy-drama has been a huge hit with viewers who have taken to Twitter to discuss the show. One viewer wrote: "Second episode of #TheLarkins was good Sunday evening viewing. Gentle and funny, (the vicar still my favourite character, but everyone is great in this)."

Viewers were quick to spot the garlic field

Another fan of the show added: "What a lovely watch. Funny, sweet and thoroughly entertaining. Really enjoyed it," while another tweeted: "#TheLarkins was amusing tonight, continued straight on from last week. A moral tale of paying your way, doing good things and it's not what you know, it's who you know, that counts."

What is The Larkins about?

Set in the late 1950s, The Larkins follows golden-hearted wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin, played by Bradley Walsh, and his wife Ma, played by Joanna Scanlan, together with their six children on their idyllic farm in Kent.

The official ITV synopsis reads: "Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, there’s an overwhelming sense of plenty in their lives and a lot of joy and raucous laughter. With an endless supply of delicious, hearty meals alongside the odd cocktail or two, the Larkins are always happy to share what they have with others.

Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen play lovers Mariette and Cedric

"From government officials and snobbish second homeowners to aggressive urban developers, the Larkins never take threats to their idyllic way of life lying down but when Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton (Tok Stephen) arrives to inspect their taxes things are looking bleak for The Larkins."

