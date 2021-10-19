Joanne Froggatt reaches out to fan following troubling Angela Black episode

Joanne Froggatt has reached out to a fan to thank them for their support following a recent episode of new drama, Angela Black. The ITV drama, which tells the story of a woman trying to navigate the horrors of an abusive partner, has received plenty of praise for depicting an important storyline, and Joanne herself has been hailed for her performance.

One fan took to Twitter to praise the actress personally, writing: "Thank you for your support. Thank you for showing the world the truths of the unseen horrors that happen daily. Looking forward to tomorrow's episode," to which Joanne replied: "Thank you," followed by "I'm going to DM you."

Plenty of other social media users had similar views on the six-part drama, which also stars Michiel Huisman as Angela's abusive husband, Olivier. One person said of the show: "#AngelaBlack, no-one knows what goes on behind closed doors, raising awareness of #DomesticAbuse helps to support those who may be affected, #itsnotyourfault."

Another echoed this, tweeting: "It might be shocking...but it needs putting out there. Some people survive and get away, but many don't. Awareness needs raising, and not just women, men go through it too. #AngelaBlack."

Are you watching the drama series?

Joanne herself previously opened up about the challenge of filming such emotional and difficult scenes. Chatting to HELLO! and other press ahead of the series launch, she explained: "When I've got do scenes that are very emotional, of which there are many, it is a sort of apprehension that sits with you like the day before or the day of."

The actress continued: "It's partly the apprehension of having to get yourself into that emotional headspace, and partly like 'Oh am I going to be able to get there today?' and all of that stuff. So in certain scenes I have to just really concentrate and I think everyone knows when I put my ear pods in, that's my zone I just listen to music if I've got to do really emotional stuff."

