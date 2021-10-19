Ardal O'Hanlon reveals exciting Death in Paradise news – and fans will be thrilled The actor appeared on the show from 2017 until 2020

Death in Paradise fans, listen up! Former star of the comedy-drama, Ardal O'Hanlon, who appeared on the show from series six to nine, has revealed some exciting news – and we think viewers will be thrilled.

MORE: Death in Paradise star tipped to be next Doctor Who – details

The actor, who played lead detective Jack Mooney before his exit in 2020, told Brendan O'Connor during a recent talk on RTÉ Radio 1 that he was planning on writing a memoir about his time on the popular murder mystery.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Death in Paradise says emotional goodbye to Jack Mooney

While discussing his time filming in Guadeloupe, the actor candidly opened up about the challenge he and the crew faced with long filming days while working in extreme heat and weather. "It was kind of chaotic," he said, adding: "And there were lots of meltdowns. It was really interesting to watch. I am going to do a memoir about this someday, because it was extraordinary stuff."

Explaining further about the conditions of working in the Caribbean, the Father Ted actor continued: "I liken it to Midsomer Murders meets Survivor meets Love Island. It was an amazing, life-changing experience but hard work."

"People don't realise it, people often ask me 'Why did you leave such a plum job?' but it's unsustainable, it's 12 hours a day in excessive heat and humidity, like you're dying out there. It's a real challenge to keep it up year after year. It was joyful but eventually you think, there must be easier jobs in cooler climates?"

MORE: Ralf Little devastates fans with latest post from Death in Paradise set

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Death in Paradise

Ardal opened up about the "life-changing" experience of being on the show

Ardal, who is also known for his stand-up comedy work, left the show in January in 2020 after three years working on Death in Paradise. He was replaced by Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star, Ralf Little, who is now known and adored for playing DI Neville Parker on the show.

Ralf is back filming in Guadeloupe for the upcoming 11th series, including the first-ever Christmas special. Like Ardal, The Royle Family star has also previously opened up about filming in extreme weather conditions.

Back in June, he shared a video to his social media showing a huge rain storm interrupting filming. Ralf could be seen telling the camera: "This is the bit that you don't see on the show!” before panning to his co-star, Josephine Jobert, joking: "You ready for our outdoor scene Jose?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.