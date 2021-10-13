Josephine Jobert shares Death in Paradise throwback alongside fan favourite character

Josephine Jobert has been enjoying some well-earned downtime since filming in Guadeloupe for the upcoming series of Death in Paradise. But her character, DS Florence Cassell, is never far from her mind.

After a fan took to Instagram to share a throwback clip showing Josephine with former co-star and fan favourite Ardal O'Hanlon, the actress showed her appreciation by re-sharing the nostalgic moment. The post would have no doubt thrilled fans of Florence and DI Jack Mooney, who were last seen on-screen together in 2019 for season eight.

Josephine appeared alongside the Irish actor from 2015 until 2019 when Florence left the show behind. Ardal then departed the BBC drama the following year, making way for Ralf Little to come in as new detective, Neville Parker, for series nine.

In addition to sharing throwback photos and clips with her 93,000 followers on social media, the actress also teases her fans on what to expect from upcoming episodes.

Josephine often shares throwback clips from her time alongside Ardal

More recently, the 36-year-old revealed she was leaving Guadeloupe and heading back to Paris – leading some of her followers to think that series 11 had finished filming and is on the way!

In a video shared on her Instagram, the French star could be seen walking along a beach as she wrote in the caption: "See you soon... À bientôt." Plenty of fans picked up on this detail, with one follower writing in the comments: "Wow!! So gorgeous. Did you have a safe flight back?" to which Josephine responded: "Yes. I slept a lot haha."

The actors appeared on Death in Paradise together for a few years

Another fan was also eager to know if this meant filming had wrapped, asking: "Have you finished filming S11 now? Xx", however, they did not get an answer from the star.

Regardless, it won't be long before we start hearing updates ahead of its highly-anticipated return. We're counting down already!

