Strictly Come Dancing fans melt over 'adorable' dialogue between John and Johannes in hidden mics clip Fans were delighted overhearing the pair chat

It's fair to say that John Whaite and Johannes Radebe have become firm fan favourites on Strictly Come Dancing after reaching the top of the leaderboard in several performances – and the pair have delighted fans thanks to the latest hidden microphone video!

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer causes a stir with dramatic hair transformation

The BBC released the clip which reveals what the dancing couples say to one another during their performances, and John and Johannes were hilarious! The pair began with Johannes saying: "How are you mate? Are you well? Oh that is a tune!" to which John replied: "I'm going to show you how, I'm going to show you how to dance."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing pros praise their partners in hidden mic moments

John also joked: "What a show off" as Johannes leaped on the dance floor, then later said: "Chase me through the forest," which particularly amused fans. One person wrote: "john and johannes fully committing to their characters with a full on dialogue and everything," while another added: "I just cackled at ‘chase me through the forest’ from John to Johannes. I love the dance floor dialogue, so much fun."

SEE: Judi Love's cosy East London family house – see inside

MORE: Strictly's Adam Peaty hits out after 'almost kiss' with Katya Jones - his girlfriend reacts

A third person wrote: "John's 'Come on, chase me through the forest' really is adorable."

Although fans loved the performance, judge Craig Revel Horwood wasn't too keen, telling the pair: "I wasn't actually that fond of it, I've got to be honest... I thought the beginning itself, we were just clubbing it down in Heaven, and there were too many different ideas for me, and it was very, very odd... It didn't work, for me, it didn't come together tonight, I'm sorry."

Did you enjoy their performance on Saturday?

Anton Du Beke also had some constructive feedback, saying: "John, you're a super super dancer… when you're in hold, you have a lovely quality but it's not quite as good as when you're in open position, so I'd like you to take the quality of that into your hold position, and you'll have the full package."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.