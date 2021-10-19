Aljaz Skorjanec certainly had a Saturday to remember! Not only did the Strictly pro receive the highest score on the night for his Tango with partner Sara Davies - but he also managed his highest ever score for the dance.

On Monday, Aljaz took to Instagram to celebrate the pair's impressive achievement as he shared a striking portrait of himself and Sara.

"Purple is the new Black!" the 31-year-old wrote. "Thank u for so many kind messages about @saradaviescc and mine TANGO. The love is so appreciated! And of course for your votes. We couldn't do it w/o you. Thank you!!

"New dance tomorrow. We need to work even harder now! @bbcstrictly."

Aljaz took to Instagram to celebrate Saturday's success

"Pure class," his Strictly co-star Amy Dowden told the couple while Giovanna Fletcher wrote: "Stunning pair!!!" Both Adam Peaty and Johannes Radebe sweetly commented with love heart emojis.

One fan, meanwhile, admitted to the pro: "I vote for you regardless of who your partner as you are my fave but I am now also voting for Sara, she is so dedicated & showing her commitment week on week, massive congratulations to you both!"

Aljaz and Sara scored all nines for their Tango

"Just stunning!" a second noted. "A true winner in my eyes, it should be about growth and coming from no experience to being able to dance like a professional, it's truly remarkable!"

Aljaz and Dragon's Den star Sara wowed both the judges and viewers with their Tango, performed to Por una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel.

The dance earned Aljaz his highest-ever Tango score

When it came to the scores, the pair managed to net themselves 36/40, with all four judges giving the pair nines. Claudia Winkleman then had some amazing news for Aljaz.

"Aljaz, that is your highest Tango score the whole time you've been on Strictly Come Dancing," she told him. The Slovenian pro was clearly over the moon upon hearing the news and enthused: "It took me nine years to get four nines for a Tango. Get in!"

Aljaz and Sara were delighted by the judges' reactions

Sara, meanwhile, was nearly left speechless by the amazing results, and could only state that she was "blown away".

Aljaz's previous highest score for the tango was a 35 which he scored in 2013 in his first series with Abbey Clancy, with who he went on to win the competition.

