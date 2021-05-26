Blake Shelton celebrates sensational achievement as Cam Anthony wins The Voice Blake has now become a record-breaker on The Voice

The Voice fans crowned Cam Anthony the winner on Tuesday of season 20 - but it was also a special moment for Blake Shelton.

Blake has been a mentor on the show since its inception, and as he helped to coach Cam he has now won eight seasons, making him the coach with the highest number of wins.

"Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime. Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!!" Blake shared on social media after the show ended.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's fiancé Blake Shelton teases fans with big news

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Voice 2021 winner revealed

Blake and Cam were victorious over fellow coach Kelly Clarkson and her hopeful Kenzie Wheeler.

Cam, 19, was first picked by Blake during the blind audition round after a performance of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down”.

MORE: Gwen Stefani spills about ranch life with fiancé Blake Shelton

MORE: The Voice coach Blake Shelton looks unrecognisable with long hair

Country star Blake told Cam that if he joined Team Blake he wouldn't recruit any singers similar to Cam to focus on making him a superstar.

Cam was crowned the winner

Blake previously won with Jermaine Paul (Season 2), Cassadee Pope (Season 3) and Danielle Bradbery (Season 4).

He also won with Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7), Sundance Head (Season 11) and Chloe Kohanski (Season 13), and Todd Tilghman (Season 18).

Blake also took to the stage during the finale, as did his fiancee - and ex-mentor - Gwen Stefani.

Blake took to the stage to perform with Cam

The pair met when Gwen joined the show and they got engaged last year.

But The Voice coach recently revealed that he wasn't involved in any of the planning process for their upcoming nuptials.

Speaking to USA Today, the country singer joked that the couple's wedding would be pretty "classless" if he was in control.

Former mentor Gwen (left) also took to the stage

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he said. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff."

He went on to comment that he knew their special day would be "great" because of Gwen's decisions, adding that she was "having a blast".

Blake also revealed that he wasn't even in charge of his own wedding outfit, although he joked that he never picked his clothes, apart from when he wears caps and shirts for Zoom interviews. "So, nobody lets me pick clothes," he jested. "That's not a Gwen wedding thing. That's just in general."

Read more HELLO! US stories here