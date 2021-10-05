Ed Sheeran to join The Voice season 21 as Mega Mentor This just happened!

The Voice is getting a huge celebrity addition as Ed Sheeran will be joining the NBC show as a Mega Mentor.

The British superstar will begin his stint on the popular singing show on 25 October and fans and contestants will no doubt be on the edge of their seats.

Alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, Ed will mentor the remaining artists who have made it through the Battle Rounds, as each team prepares for the Knockouts.

The network's media release said: "Utilizing his vast experience in songwriting, musical production and performing to provide multi-faceted mentorship, Sheeran will guide the artists in their vocal and technical choices and tailor the artists’ songs to their strengths to bolster each performance."

His good friend and fellow musician, Taylor Swift, has held the position of Mega Mentor on past seasons.

Ed is joining The Voice as a Mega Mentor

Ed's The Voice announcement comes at the perfect time as his appearance will come just days ahead of the release of his fourth full-length album called = - which is pronounced Equals — on 29 Oct.

He opened up about his new music in a statement in August when he said: "= (Equals) is a really personal record and one that means a lot to me.

The judges have a new celebrity joining them on the show

"My life changed greatly over the past few years — I got married, became a father, experienced loss, and I reflect on these topics over the course of the album. I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can't wait to share this next chapter with you."

