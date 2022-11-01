The Voice star Gwen Stefani's rare throwback of Blake Shelton will leave you in disbelief The talent clearly carried on!

Gwen Stefani gave fans a dose of something unexpected back in October 2021 while sharing an iconic snap of her husband Blake Shelton - and we're revisiting the amazing throwback! The singer took to her Instagram Stories to post a side-by-side of Blake with a throwback from his childhood days as a budding musician - and he looks so different!

The young Blake held a serious face and looked confident as he sang into his microphone wearing a leather jacket, while the older version wore a black suit. The country singer looked unrecognizable as a boy, although both shots proved that his skill has clearly transcended over the years.

The musical couple is still very much in love and has been very affectionate on social media, especially since they tied the knot in 2021. Gwen, especially, has been quite the loving wife and frequently shares snapshots and shout-outs for her husband as they co-star on The Voice, adorable!

When the Don't Speak singer isn't delighting fans with adorable home videos and pictures of the two, she enjoys sharing throwbacks of his and recently left fans speechless with a similar picture of Blake's from back in the day. However, this photograph seemingly was from her husband's early career in the 90s, as he rocked some long and curly locks that would make anyone with that hairstyle jealous.

We're loving these throwbacks!

She posted the black and white shot on her Stories and attached with it a couple of cute lovey-dovey stickers. The country singer intensely stared at the camera as his hair covered one eye, almost like Heath Ledger during his 10 Things I Hate About You phase.

Devoted fans of the couple likely noticed that the snap is from the same era as the one on Blake's Instagram profile picture, featuring him with his longer do and Gwen during her No Doubt years.

