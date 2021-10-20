GMB's Susanna Reid reaches out to unhappy guest after show makes major mistake The presenter got in touch via Twitter

Susanna Reid has reached out to a guest who appeared on Good Morning Britain this week, addressing a major mistake made by the ITV show.

Professor Devi Sridhar - Chair of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University - was one of a number of experts to take part in a discussion on COVID-19 alongside three male counterparts.

But she was the only one to appear on screen without her title; her name banner simply read Devi Sridhar while the other guests' names were prefixed with their titles.

Professor Devi herself highlighted the mistake on Twitter, sharing a screenshot to illustrate her point and writing: "Can women be professors in 2021?" along with a thinking face emoji.

Professor Devi Sridhar highlighted the issue on Twitter

Host Susanna was among those to see the tweet and she reached out to the professor to send her apologies. "I am really sorry that this happened," she wrote. "We introduced you with your title Professor but inexplicably it wasn't on screen."

Professor Devi graciously replied to her tweet, writing, "Innocent mistake - thanks always Susanna" - but not before some viewers expressed their thoughts.

"This is one of those subtle examples of misogyny that most don't notice," one wrote. "But it's exactly these small, possibly unconscious, differences in how men and women are treated that normalise the bigger differences. It snowballs."

The guest expert has appeared on GMB on a number of occasions

A second questioned: "Or maybe it's a simple oversight? Are there other examples which might show it is only women to whom this error has occurred?" - with another follower writing in reply: "3 men all had professor before their name. The 1 lady professor didn't."

One viewer remarked: "They choose to do this, if we correct them we are 'petty' but if we don't then they get away with misrepresenting & disrespecting women & their achievements. Never used to worry about titles etc, still do not wish to, but forced into it by their selective usage by powers that be." And another simply stated: "GMB this is unacceptable."

