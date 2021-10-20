Hollington Drive is ITV's recent drama telling the story about a local boy who goes missing – leaving two neighbours in fear that their own children could be involved. But it seems the series, which stars Rachael Stirling and Anna Maxwell Martin, has seemingly left some viewers pretty divided when it comes to the storyline.

MORE: Joanne Froggatt reaches out to fan following troubling Angela Black episode

Ahead of the show's release, Anna, who is also known for her roles in Line of Duty and Motherland, made a very candid comment in defense of the story being "different" to any other routine dramas before it.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hollington Drive official trailer - are you watching?

"I think it's important to understand in Sophie's writing and what Carolina brings to it in terms of her directing that it is much more nuanced than that," she explained to press. "And it's really exciting to be part of something like that, not a cookie-cutter 'Oh god another child goes missing' drama, which this is not."

Anna added: "This is about people and relationships and oddness, it's such a brilliant ensemble cast. We were really lucky to have such brilliantly weird, intricate actors that brought a lot of oddness and humour and that's what I really enjoyed about it."

MORE: Hollington Drive faces viewer complaints after penultimate episode

MORE: Viewers spot amusing filming detail in The Larkins

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Theresa in Hollington Drive

The four-part series airs its finale on Wednesday evening, and while many have been enjoying seeing the story unfold, others have been less impressed. One person said: "Third episode of #HollingtonDrive, I feel like I'm only watching this now to find out who did it, what a weird programme." A second wrote: "#HollingtonDrive it's simply silly, I wish I had not started to watch it."

However, one fan was seemingly on the same page as lead star Anna Maxwell Martin, and explained that the unlikeable characters were part of the programme's realism. "I'm clearly the only one enjoying this. I get the people aren't nice, but lots of people aren't as I imagine," the fan wrote on Twitter.

MORE: Angela Black fans convinced they've worked out major twist - and we think they might be right

Are you a fan of the show?

"Cracks appear under stress. People lie. Many care more about appearances than truth. Do we just dislike how uncomfortable it makes us feel? #hollingtondrive."

You can catch the final episode of Hollington Drive on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.