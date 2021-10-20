Strictly star Dan Walker has revealed that the American rapper MC Hammer has followed him on Twitter and retweeted his routine after the TV presenter danced to his hit song U Can’t Touch This on the show last weekend.

Talking to Lorraine Kelly on Lorraine, Dan was starstruck by MC Hammer’s reaction to his Cha Cha Cha. He said: "I put on Twitter last week, obviously we were doing an MC Hammer inspired dance, we were doing the crab and the running man. So he liked the Tweet, then he retweeted it, then he followed me, and then this week he’s retweeted the dance to all of his millions of followers as well!

WATCH: Dan was starstruck by MC Hammer's reaction

"Nadiya wants to be in the gang as well," he joked. "I asked him yesterday, and he said you were in. You, me, and MC Hammer!"

The BBC Breakfast host also invited Lorraine to join his newfound friendship with the American star, saying "When he next comes to the UK, Lorraine, if you fancy coming out with us, you’re in," he quipped. Lorraine was quick to respond, saying "Listen, I’m there. Could you imagine? It would have to be probably quite early on in the day because of course we’ve got to get up early, both of us, of course we have."

While on the show, Dan also revealed that he would be dedicating his next dance on Saturday to his wife, Sarah. He said: "So we are doing the Viennese waltz and we are doing it to one of the greatest tunes of all time, which is Billy Joel She’s Always A Woman, which is one of my wife’s favourite songs."

Dan is partnered with Nadiya on the dancing show

Dan’s professional partner, Nadiya, has choreographed the dance with the presenter’s wife in mind. She explained to Lorraine: "It’s dedicated to his wife, it’s beautiful music and I tried my best to make sure that Daniel will love the choreography and I hope that Sarah will like it too."

