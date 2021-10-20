Grantchester star admits to 'periods of darkness' filming series in candid interview What do you think of the detective drama?

Grantchester star Tom Brittney has revealed that he went through "periods of darkness" whilst filming the sixth season, which took place during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the latest series of the show due to draw to a close on Friday, the actor (who plays Reverend Will Davenport) told 1883 magazine about the tough times that he faced during filming. He said: "I absolutely love my job, I wouldn’t change it for the world, but like you do get tired, and especially during COVID, it was really tough.

"Again, I was so lucky to be working, I have nothing to complain about. But we were filming in a studio where you never saw sunlight and you weren’t allowed to see people’s faces."

Tom also revealed that his close friendship with Robson Green, who plays Detective Inspector Geordie Keating on the show, helped him cope with difficult times. He said: "That’s the big part of Grantchester, or any set, for me, is the social aspect. And it was me and Robson being best mates together. We both went through our own little periods of darkness."

Tom joined the Grantchester cast in the fourth season of the show, taking over from James Norton as the vicar of Grantchester and Geordie’s trusted sidekick. For those who have yet to watch the popular detective drama, the series is set in the 1950s and follows a Cambridgeshire clergyman as he helps overworked Detective Inspector Geordie Keating solve crimes. The pair form an unlikely partnership, with Geordie’s methodical and realist approach complementing Will’s youthful optimism and intuitive techniques.

Tom and Robson star in the ITV drama

The most recent series, however, has seen Geordie and Will’s friendship challenged as the pair’s differing life experiences and moral opinions cause tension between the two. Tom spoke to Express.com in September about filming difficult storylines. He said: "Because we're such best mates in real life, like our characters, a couple of things happen that really threatened to tear our friendship apart.

"So, I think the most challenging thing was to have scenes erupt and where, where maybe our friendship, it wasn't so good, and there's bits where we become quite distant from each other."

Grantchester continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV.

