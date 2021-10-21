Viewers seriously divided by Hollington Drive's final episode Anna Maxwell Martin's four-part drama came to a conclusion on Wednesday

Have you been watching Hollington Drive on ITV? The four-part series came to its conclusion on Wednesday evening and viewers were quick to give their verdict on the ending. While many were loving the drama, others were left feeling underwhelmed by the closing scenes. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

One person said on Twitter: "#HollingtonDrive was very good, but I felt like the ending was so rushed after all of that build up. It needed more time I think. It would have been so much better. #Broadchurch did it better, sorry, not sorry."

WATCH: ITV's Hollington Drive - official trailer

Another wrote: "Sorry but the plot had more holes in it than United's defence. The acting was appalling and inaudible. I mean who commissioned this drivel #HollingtonDrive."

Other viewers were seemingly impressed by the finale episode. "How good was #HollingtonDrive?!! All the cast were brilliant!! We are having some great dramas on @ITV and @BBCOne Keep bringing them!! #lovedrama," said a fan.

Another added: "Congratulations @Sonic_Screwup and the whole #HollingtonDrive team. Fantastic, surprising, utterly absorbing and satisfying telly drama."

The fourth and final instalment in the drama saw the identity of Alex Boyd's killer finally revealed. It turns out that Theresa's sister Helen, played by Rachael Stirling, was in fact the culprit behind the child's death.

The finale of Hollington Drive aired on Wednesday

Alex had been aware of the headmistress' affair between his dad and his headteacher, and filmed Helen sneaking out of his house in the middle of the night.

In an attempt to grab the phone out of his hands, Helen pushed Alex against a wall, causing him to hit his head twice – eventually leading to his death.

Were you shocked by the ending?

Anna Maxwell Martin, who played Theresa on the show, opened up about the storyline of the series ahead of the show's premiere, admitting it was different from the usual TV dramas.

"I think it's important to understand in Sophie's writing and what Carolina brings to it in terms of her directing that it is much more nuanced than that," she explained to press. "And it's really exciting to be part of something like that, not a cookie-cutter 'Oh god another child goes missing' drama, which this is not."

