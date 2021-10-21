Strictly star pulls out of weekend's show after testing positive for COVID One star won't be taking to the dancefloor this weekend

This weekend's edition of Strictly Come Dancing will be missing one couple as Loose Women star Judi Love and partner Graziano Di Prima have pulled out after Judi tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the show confirmed that Judi had tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore under government rules had to self-isolate. "Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines," it read. "While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week."

WATCH: Strictly professionals perform moving same-sex routine

The couple are yet to make a comment about having to miss this weekend's show.

This year's Strictly has been filled with contestants having to temporarily pull out.

At the start of the series, McFly musician Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden both tested positive for COVID-19. The pair have since returned and have managed to consistently score high marks.

Meanwhile last week, rugby star Ugo Monye had to miss out on the show as pre-existing back pains played up, while Robert Webb was forced to leave the show entirely due to advice from medical professionals following open-heart surgery two years before.

Judi and Graziano have pulled out of this weekend's show

In a statement at the time, Robert said that he believed he was "fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule" but had realised that he had "bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery."

He added: "I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

Ugo will be returning to the show this weekend, where he will perform the rumba to Leave the Door Open in a bid to impress the judges and public.

Ugo will return to our screens this weekend

Elsewhere, Strictly star Tilly Ramsay has been inundated with support after LBC radio host Steve Allen stated that she was a "chubby little thing".

"I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far," she responded. "Steve please feel free to voice your opinions however I draw the line at commenting on my appearance.

"It's such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative. This isn't the first and definitely won't be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I'm learning to accept myself.

