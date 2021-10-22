Kristen Stewart shocks fans with unexpected statement about ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson Would you love to see them on screen together?

Kristen Stewart hinted she'd be down to reunite with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson for a new film.

The actress has been at the center of an online campaign to get her to play the Joker, an iconic Batman anti-hero but the 31-year-old insisted she wants to do "something new" when it comes to movie villains; Robert will next be seen on screen as the DC Comics hero.

The pair dated for several years during filming but split before the release of the fifth film after Kristen admitted to cheating with director Rupert Sanders.

"I love the energy behind [the campaign]," she shared, adding: "It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto.

"Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person."

When asked by Variety if it was a "no" she added: "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new."

The pair starred in the hit franchise Twilight

"The world would literally shatter if Kristen Stewart played a villain opposite to Robert Pattinson lmao please make it happen PLEASE!!!!!!!," tweeted one fan as another shared: "I just want to see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in something together that’s not Twilight or Batman… give us something actually gives them a chance to show their range together, thank you!!"

Kristen and Robert starred as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen in the 2008 adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight, which spawned a global franchise and four further films.

Robert will star as Batman in WB's latest incarnation of the caped crusader, set in the superhero's second year of fighting crime in which he will uncover corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family tragedy, while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler.

The two dated for three years

As well as Robert, Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman, Paul Dano is the afore-mentioned Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner Gordon, an ally to Batman.

Director Matt Reeves has promised the film will still connect to the broader DC universe but it will not feature cameos that service other films, and will standalone as its own story.

He has also promised it will take a deeper look into the detective aspect of the character, describing his take as using the camera and the storytelling "so that you become that character, and you emphasize with that point of view".

Robert will star in a dark version of Batman

"There’s a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that will hopefully connect you to what’s going on inside of his head and inside of his heart," he added.

Kristen will next be seen in Spencer, a retelling of the three-day weekend Princess Diana spent in 1991 deciding to leave her husband Prince Charles.

The film has been garnering awards buzz and she is expected to be nominated for her first Oscar in 2022.

Spencer is out on 5 November 2021

