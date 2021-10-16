Line of Duty fans delighted as star joins new series of Doctor Who We can't wait to see him step into the TARDIS

Doctor Who has released its first look at the highly-anticipated 13th season of the sci-fi drama and with it revealed some of the exciting guest stars appearing in the new episodes.

MORE: David Tennant teases Doctor Who comeback with cryptic comment

The six-episode series titled Doctor Who: Flux, which will begin airing on Sunday 31 October, will feature a number of appearances from well-known actors, including a Line of Duty star! Find out more below...

WATCH: See the first trailer for Doctor Who: Flux here

It has been announced by the BBC that Craig Parkinson, best known for playing the corrupt caddy Matthew 'Dot' Cottan in the hit crime drama, will be stepping into the TARDIS.

MORE: Death in Paradise star tipped to be next Doctor Who – details

MORE: Jodie Whittaker reveals surprising reason why she doesn't know who the new Doctor is

"I feel tremendously lucky to have joined the Doctor Who family this season," he said in a statement. "Chris' [Chibnall, showrunner] scripts are witty, intelligent and full of light and shade, making my job as an actor extremely enjoyable! My son loves the show and as long as he gives me his seal of approval I'll know I've done it justice!"

Will you be watching the new series/

In the trailer, which debuted on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the actor could be seen among other exciting guest stars, including Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison, The Crown actress Penelope Ann McGhie and Kevin McNally, who has starred in the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean and Downton Abbey.

Also set to appear in the new season are Cold Feet's Robert Bathurst and Gerald Kyd, The Irregulars star Thaddea Graham, The Split actress Annabel Scholey and Sara Powell, who starred in the third series of Unforgotten.

Craig played Matthew 'Dot' Cottan in the first three series of Line of Duty

They will join regular TARDIS companions Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson in what is due to be Jodie Whittaker's last outing as the Doctor. The 39-year-old British actress became the first woman to take on the title role in 2017 and has appeared in three series.

MORE: 7 actors who could take over from Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

When asked about filming her final series as the mysterious time-travelling figure, Jodie told host Graham Norton: "We finished filming yesterday. Please don't go on about it because I will cry."

The Broadchurch star kept quiet about the plot of the new series, only teasing that it will be one to watch. She said: "I'm not allowed to tell you anything, but I can say the first episode is out on Halloween and it is a six-episode story arc – it's like a six-hour film and it is amazing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.