TV drama fans are loving Angela Black on ITV recently. The drama, which features Downton Abbey favourite Joanne Froggatt as the titular character, has kept audiences gripped with its cast and story.

But how many episodes can fans look forward to in the first series? Here's what we know about the show's length and future here...

Angela Black series one consists of six episodes, and this weekend will mark the third instalment in the thriller. The first two episodes have introduced viewers to Angela, a wife who, on the surface, has the perfect family life, but under the surface, she's hiding a secret.

Angela, who is being abused at the hands of her husband, Olivier, played by The Flight Attendant and Game of Thrones star Michiel Huisman, begins to realise that she needs to escape her marriage and the grips of Olivier.

She then meets a mysterious stranger, Ed, played by Samuel Adewunmi, who tells her that Olivier has hired him to spy on her for his divorce proceedings, but soon has a change of mind and begins to help her and forces her to take action. We're intrigued about what's in store for the remaining four episodes.

Angela Black consists of six episodes

Fans have been giving their verdict on each episode on social media, with many giving plenty of praise to Joanna for her portrayal of Angela and the horrors of domestic violence.

One fan in particular reached out to the actress, causing the Downton star to share a personal message of support.

"Thank you for your support," the fan tweeted. "Thank you for showing the world the truths of the unseen horrors that happen daily. Looking forward to tomorrow's episode," to which Joanne replied: "Thank you," followed by "I'm going to DM you."

Another echoed this, writing: "One person said of the show: "#AngelaBlack, no-one knows what goes on behind closed doors, raising awareness of #DomesticAbuse helps to support those who may be affected, #itsnotyourfault."

