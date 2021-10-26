Everything you need to know about A Very British Scandal season two This looks seriously up our street!

Hugh Grant wowed in season one of A Very British Scandal – and now the show is back with a whole new cast, and a salacious story from British history. While in season one, Hugh played a politician involved in the failed murder plot of his once-lover, season two looks at the acrimonious divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. Find out more here…

MORE: Happy Valley to return for third and final season – and the plot sounds brilliant

What is A Very British Scandal about?

The series follows Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll and Paul Bettany as Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll, during one of the most notorious, extraordinary, and brutal divorces of the 20th century.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claire is perhaps best known for portraying the Queen in The Crown

The official synopsis reads: "Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as the divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery, and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life.

Paul and Claire star in the new drama

"A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace."

MORE: Angela Black: viewers are saying the same thing after third episode

MORE: The Larkins: viewers divided after third episode

Who is in the A Very British Scandal cast?

Claire is best known for her roles in The Crown and The Girl in the Spider's Web, while Paul is perhaps best known for playing Vision in the MCU, as well as A Knight's Tale and A Beautiful Mind. In the new series, they will be joined by Trust actress Amanda Drew, Poldark actor Richard McCabe, A Discovery of Switches' Sophia Myles and Gavin and Stacey star Julia Davis, who is set to play Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava.

Julia Davis co-stars

How many episodes will there be?

There will be three, one-hour episodes set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK. While a release date has yet to be announced for the UK, it will be available in 2022 on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand – so watch this space!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.