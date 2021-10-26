Happy Valley to return for third and final season – and the plot sounds brilliant Sergeant Catherine Cawood is back people

Time to let out a scream of joy (and fear) as it has been confirmed that Happy Valley will be back for a third season - and will be on our screens in 2022.

The BAFTA-winning series will welcome the return of Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran as Sergeant Catherine Cawood, Tommy Lee Royce and Clare Cartwright respectively, and Sally Wainwright will once again be penning the six-part series.

WATCH: Happy Valley is coming back for season three

So what can we expect from season three? The plot summary read: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

"Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

Siobhan and Sarah are back as sisters Clare and Catherine

Speaking about the show's return, Sally said: "I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final instalment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet."

James added: "To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago. I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake." Sarah added: "It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit." Excuse us while we squeal with glee.

James opened up about coming back at Tommy

Filming is set to begin in West Yorkshire in early 2022, with the show released later in the year on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK, and AMC+ in the U.S. and Canada.

