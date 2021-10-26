The Outlaws: viewers saying the same thing after first episode Are you watching the new series?

The BBC’s new comedy-drama The Outlaws started on Monday night and viewers are taking to Twitter to praise the first episode.

MORE: The Outlaws: meet the cast of BBC's new comedy-drama

The new six-part series follows a group of seven lawbreakers from different walks of life who are thrown together to perform community service. When one of their own gets involved in the dangerous world of organised crime, the group are forced to unite.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The first episode of the new BBC series The Outlaws

Viewers of Monday night’s episode took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the series. One person wrote: "Really loved #TheOutlaws. Controlling myself from watching the 2nd episode on iPlayer so we have some Monday telly to look forward to," while another added: "I didn't know what to expect from #TheOutlaws tonight, but was excellent. Had the right balance of comedy and drama, with an excellent soundtrack to boot."

A third person tweeted: "Loved the first episode of #TheOutlaws, @StephenMerchant has written a great comedy thriller which I'm really intrigued to see where it goes next," while another wrote: "Outstanding. @StephenMerchant's #TheOutlaws is phenomenal Beautifully filmed, gently funny. Cracking cast. Congratulations to all concerned."

MORE: The Long Call: viewers are all saying the same thing about the new drama

MORE: Succession season three episode two recap and reaction: Roys reunite and Kendall explodes

Many people also took to social media to praise the performances in the episode. One person wrote: "I'm already loving #TheOutlaws. I forget how great a comedic actress Eleanor Tomlinson is, and kudos goes to writing a female lead character with an Asian mother and Polish father. Mixed heritage characters are so few on TV and I love this," while another added: "Christopher Walken should be in everything #TheOutlaws."

Viewers have been praising the first episode of the new series

A third person tweeted: "I thought the first episode of #TheOutlaws was fantastic and while I've seen a load of tweets praising Christopher Walken (great, obviously), Rhianne Barreto was the standout for me. All brilliant, mind. Can't wait for the rest."

The new series, written by co-creator of The Office Stephen Merchant, is set in Bristol and is "part crime thriller, and part character study - with humour and heart." The show boasts a talented cast with the likes of Hollywood star Christopher Walken and Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.