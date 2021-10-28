The Long Call: viewers point out major plot hole in third episode Are you enjoying the new drama?

The third episode of ITV’s new detective drama The Long Call aired on Wednesday night and viewers have noticed a major plot hole.

Fans of the show are wondering why DI Matthew hasn’t questioned his husband Jonathan about the Woodyard, a community centre that he manages. Viewers of the show seem to think the Woodyard is connected to the investigation. One person wrote: "Everything seems to connect to the Woodyard yet nobody has bothered asking Jonathan anything #TheLongCall," while another added: "Am I the only one who is wondering why Matthew hasn’t asked Jonathan any questions about The Woodyard? Wasn’t he working there? #TheLongCall."

While some viewers have pointed out the plot hole, most are praising the compelling storyline. One person tweeted: "Can't wait for the last episode of #TheLongCall, been so gripped by it. @AnnCleeves, you are an amazing writer and cast are fantastic," while another added: "Well I'm thoroughly enjoying this...Can't wait for the finale tomorrow night!"

A third person commented: "Oooh #TheLongCall was good again tonight. Looking forward to the final episode tomorrow night!"

Ann Cleeves, who penned the novel that inspired the series, also commented on the gripping third episode. She tweeted: "I saw episode three for the first time last night and I thought it was stunning."

Ben Aldridge stars as DI Matthew Venn in the new drama

Many viewers also commented on Anita Dobson’s performance in the series, saying that she is unrecognisable in her role as Brethren member Grace Stephenson. One person wrote: "Loving #TheLongCall. Halfway through before I realised Grace’s character is played by #AnitaDobson. Excellent actress," while another added: "Three episodes in and just realised Grace is #AnitaDobson, what a transformation!"

For those who have yet to catch up on the new detective drama, it follows DI Matthew Venn as he investigates a murder while coming to terms with painful events in his own past.

