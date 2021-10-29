The Long Call: viewers divided after final episode Did you enjoy the crime drama?

ITV’s new detective crime series The Long Call came to an end on Thursday night, and while most viewers enjoyed the gripping drama, some have taken issue with the characters and particular elements of the plot.

MORE: The Long Call: viewers point out major plot hole in third episode

One viewer took to Twitter to comment on one unrealistic aspect of the show: "Not sure about the #TheLongCall some interesting twists but all this casual asking suspects in the street was a bit unrealistic," while another struggled to connect with murdered character Simon Walden, writing: "One reason #TheLongCall didn’t work very well was viewers couldn’t invest in a character they had not seen when he was alive, even for a short time before the murder, or in a flashback."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The trailer for ITV'S The Long Call

While some viewers took issue with aspects of the drama, most were compelled by the series, making it a huge success.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer praised the detective series, writing: "Just seen the last #TheLongCall I found it so gripping and eventful. I really enjoyed this series this week, what a wonderful cast they had," while another tweeted: "Still thinking about #TheLongCall. A rich story perfectly cast, beautifully acted, and the glorious North Devon landscape - what a joy. I feel like I opened a window into lives that are carrying on now that I've shut it. Bravo."

MORE: Shetland: viewers left stunned after second episode

MORE: 11 things I am worried will happen in Happy Valley season three

One person even suggested a crossover between Vera, Shetland and The Long Call, writing: "Can we somehow please have an @AnnCleeves universe crossover with #Vera and Jimmy and Matthew solving a crime together #Shetland #TheLongCall."

Viewers praised the acting performances in the series

Viewers were also quick to praise the cast performances, especially that of Anita Dobson who played Grace Stephenson. One person commented: "Safe to say Anita Dobson has still got it! Loved #TheLongCall," while another added: "Anita Dobson is incredible! What a performance."

A third person tweeted: "Well that was unexpected...Anita Dobson played a blinder #TheLongCall."

Ben Aldridge and Martin Shaw were also praised for their brilliant performances, with one viewer writing: Anita Dobson, Martin Shaw and @BenAldridge take a bow! What powerhouse performances."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.