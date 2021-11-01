Doctor Who: Flux viewers spot major clues in opening episode Did you enjoy the new episode of the BBC sci-fi show?

Doctor Who: Flux finally aired on Sunday night, and saw the Doctor, Yaz and their new pal Dan face the end of the universe, known mysteriously as 'the Flux'. The episode is the first of a six-part series signifying the end of Jodie Whittaker's reign as the iconic time traveling Time Lord, but there was one moment in the episode that really got fans talking.

In the show's premiere, the Doctor and Yaz are searching for Dan (played by John Bishop) when they run into a mysterious woman who appears to know them, telling them that they will meet each other one day while adding that she was "taking the long way home". Fans might recognise the phrase from the 50th anniversary episode, after the Doctor (played by Matt Smith at the time) discovered that Gallifrey survived the Time War.

He said: "It’s taken me so many years, so many lifetimes, but at last I know where I’m going. Where I’ve always been going. Home. The long way around." Since the mysterious woman says a very similar line in the episode, fans have speculated that she might be the new Doctor, with one writing: "Honestly her saying that and not quite being sure even knowing stuff about the angels. I wonder if maybe she's the 14th Doc. And we even saw the fob watch head gear. Just thinking."

The new series introduces John Bishop as Dan

Another added: "Now, tell me if I'm reading too much into this line..." to which a fan replied: "No I don't think you are. I think that line was deliberate."

Others also pointed out that Dan had a very interesting throwaway comment when he first enters the TARDIS, saying: "I had a mate who had one of these. I think his was a bit bigger actually" after discovering that it is bigger on the inside, leading viewers to speculate that Dan knows more about the Time Lords than he might realise.

Who does Dan know who owns a TARDIS?

One fan wrote: "Me reading way too much into Dan's "I knew someone who had one of these" when he first entered the tardis," while another added: "I thought that too maybe he was joking but perhaps not, he didn't seem too fussed by the whole bigger on the inside thing."

