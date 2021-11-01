Little Mix finally break silence over fall out with Jesy Nelson Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwell have spoken about the situation

The Little Mix trio - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwell – have finally spoken publicly about their fall out with former band mate Jesy Nelson, who admitted that she and the girls weren't speaking on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show.

MORE: Why Jesy Nelson and Little Mix are no longer on speaking terms

Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph, they said that they "don’t really want to dwell" adding that it is "because we have so much to celebrate as a three". Jade explained: "We’ve dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of Jesy's debut solo single?

She added: "One thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner."

The Little Mix trio have opened up about the feud

Speaking about blackfishing, Jade said: "Capitalising on aspects of Blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the Black experience is problematic and harmful to people of colour. We think it’s absolutely not okay to use harmful stereotypes. There’s so much to say on that subject that it’s hard to sum up in a sound bite."

READ: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to sell £4.95million home after welcoming twins?

PHOTOS: Little Mix stars Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne's modern homes are pure luxury

Speaking about their relationship on The Graham Norton Show, Jesy said: "We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best.

"I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows. To me they are still the ‘sickest’ girl band in the world."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.