Dan Walker reacts to negative comments following Strictly Halloween performance

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker has thanked fans for their support after he received "weird" and "angry" comments from viewers following the Halloween show on Saturday night.

MORE: Strictly's Dan Walker admits 'huge surprise' at reaching milestone

The post comes after Dan and his Strictly partner Nadiya Bychkova jived to The B-52’s Rock Lobster while other contestants donned Halloween themed costumes and spooky makeup.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker reveals shock friendship with major US star

Taking to Twitter, Dan wrote: "So many amazing comments about last night (and a few weird angry ones). Thanks for voting. I know I’m not the best dancer but I’m having a wonderful time learning from @NadiyaBychkova." He continued: "So much quality on #Strictly this year. I voted for @RoseAylingEllis who is simply tremendous."

MORE: BBC Breakfast confirms new presenter - and Dan Walker has best reaction

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova enjoys date night with Dan Walker and his family

Dan was met with comments from confused viewers on Saturday night who questioned his choice of song and costume. One person wrote: "What's a lobster got to do with Halloween?" Another added: "How is a lobster Halloween?"

So many amazing comments about last night (& a few weird angry ones)😂



Thanks for voting. I know I’m not the best dancer but I’m having a wonderful time learning from @NadiyaBychkova



So much quality on #Strictly this year. I voted for @RoseAylingEllis who is simply tremendous pic.twitter.com/gIEOzE6tdk — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 31, 2021

Dan took to Twitter to thank viewers for their support

Dan also addressed the comments on the BBC Breakfast show on Monday morning, explaining that he doesn’t celebrate the holiday, and thanked Strictly for letting him avoid any Halloween-related themes. He said: "Lots of people did ask me actually about what have lobsters got to do with Halloween. I should tell you, so we don’t celebrate Halloween in our house and I’ve got to say a huge thank you to Strictly because they enabled me to be a part of that programme without sort of doing Halloween."

MORE: Adam Peaty poses for rare family photos alongside girlfriend Eirianedd after he and Katya Jones face dance-off

Dan and Nadiya jived to The B-52’s Rock Lobster on Saturday

"And our kids, they would normally go to a light party on Halloween weekend or whenever that might be and I couldn’t go on that programme and be a disingenuous dad," he continued. "Anybody who’s got children and they talk to their children about what they can do and what they can’t do and why they do things a certain way…And I can’t say, ‘Do as I say but not as I do’, so that’s where the lobsters came from."

Dan and Nadiya’s jive won them 27 points from the judges, which left them third from the bottom on the leader board.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.