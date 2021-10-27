BBC Breakfast confirms new presenter - and Dan Walker has best reaction BBC Breakfast has announced a new presenter

BBC Breakfast has announced that journalist and presenter Sally Nugent will be permanently joining Dan Walker as co-presenter on the show - and Dan had the best reaction!

Taking to Twitter, the official BBC Breakfast account tweeted: "We are pleased to announce Sally Nugent will permanently join #BBCBreakfast as a Presenter. Sally, an award-winning journalist for 25 years, will join Dan, Naga & Charlie waking you up on the UK’s No. 1 morning show."

Sally retweeted the announcement, adding: "Delighted to confirm I’m joining @mrdanwalker permanently as co-presenter of @BBCBreakfast. Working with the best team in the business."

Dan also took to social media to comment on the news. He wrote: "I am so happy for @sallynugent. She is a brilliant presenter, massively popular with the team, an excellent journalist and a great friend."

He continued: "Hopefully we’ll have many happy years on the #BBCBreakfast sofa together. Oh… and she’s coming to #Strictly this weekend."

Dan congratulated Sally on Twitter

Many people took to the comments to congratulate Sally on the new position. One person wrote: "Congratulations Sally - well deserved, and it's good to see the BBC promoting from within rather than go head-hunting elsewhere. If the talent has been honed and nurtured within the organisation, it makes perfect sense to maintain the continuity," while another added: "Congratulations! Wishing you both a long and happy presenting partnership!"

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern was among those congratulating Sally: "YES!!! Totally the right choice! Such a brilliant journalist/presenter and all round fab lass. #proudfriend".

Sally will be taking over from Louise Minchin who left in September after first appearing on the show in 2001.

Sally announced her new role on Twitter

In an official statement, she said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to become the new presenter of BBC Breakfast and bring the nation the latest news, top entertainment guests and stories that matter every week. It's an honour to take the reins from Louise and be part of the UK's most-watched breakfast show."

