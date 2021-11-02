Amanda Owen has taken to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her children, following reports that she and husband Clive Owen are going through marital difficulties. Posting on Tuesday morning, the TV presenter uploaded a number of images of three of her daughters reading their new book, Celebrating the Seasons with The Yorkshire Shepherdess.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star wrote in the caption: "Children lose themselves in books. They find themselves there too. ~Lewis Keegan~ *Literally, in this case*."

WATCH: Amanda Owen and her adorable children return for new series of Our Yorkshire Farm

Fans then took the opportunity to flood the comment section with message of support for Amanda. One person said candidly: "Don't let the press get to you. Ignore the nastiness. Here's hoping you & Clive sort things out.

"An amazing family bringing up some really able and lovely children. An idyllic childhood and your all just [great]. Stay safe and well. The haters are just jealous."

Another wrote in a comment: "Absolutely love your series! It's the best on TV! I love how everyone helps each other and what you have is priceless no money can buy! Just a gorgeous family and the children are a credit to you and must make you proud everyday xxx." A third added: "You and Clive are amazing. Your children are a credit. X."

Amanda and Clive have been the topic of headlines recently after they released a statement admitting their relationship had been going through a "rocky patch".

Releasing the statement via PA, they said: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

"We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

