Amanda Owen's stepdaughter reveals she feels 'desperately sorry' for dad Clive amid split rumours Our Yorkshire Farm star Clive Owen's daughter Rosie has weighed in on the recent reports

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen's stepdaughter Rosie Owen has weighed in on the recent reports that the pair are facing marital difficulties.

"Dad will be absolutely miserable. He adores Amanda. He'd do anything for her," the 34-year-old, who is Clive Owen's eldest daughter from his first marriage, told Mail Online, adding that she feels "desperately sorry" for him.

"It [OurYorkshire Farm] was never Clive's scene," she continued. "I think he enjoyed it a little bit, but, you know, it has all gone to Amanda's head."

Speaking about their rumoured split, she added: "It doesn't do much for her image, but she's going to go far. She'll be on Loose Women next. They would stay together forever if it was up to my dad. But after all this fame, it was just a matter of time."

According to reports Amanda has been living away from the family home in Ravenseat

Reports have been circulating this week that the couple are battling to save their relationship and that Amanda has even been living away from the family home in Ravenseat, where Clive and her nine children live. The couple share 20-year-old Raven, Reuben, 17, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four.

Earlier this week, the model turned shepherdess released a statement to PA which read: "With the TV show and the books we've always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids."

She continued: "We're a normal family and we've never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we're going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

