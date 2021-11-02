Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert blows fans' minds with new snaps of latest venture The actress is a woman of many talents!

Josephine Jobert clearly has a large and supportive following, so it's perhaps unsurprising that her latest photo from her new venture wowed her fans! Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress, best known for portraying DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise, shared a series of images of her modelling at an art show.

MORE: Ralf Little welcomes new family member on Death in Paradise set

The star, who recently wrapped filming for the upcoming 11th series of the BBC show, could be seen in a show-stopping gown on a catwalk as she modelled for the Salon du Chocolat trade fair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Josephine Jobert talks filming for Death in Paradise in bed

Plenty of Josephine's followers were in awe of her stunning look. One person said: "Wonderful model, dress and picture," as a second fan wrote: "Absolutely stunning I think I've just died in paradise having seen these."

A third follower was mind-blown with her look, writing: "OMGOMGOMG," as a fourth simply put: "Wow, you look sensational!"

Josephine's catwalk debut comes soon after the actress teased her followers about another upcoming project away from acting she has been working on in recent times.

MORE: Ardal O'Hanlon reveals exciting Death in Paradise news – and fans will be thrilled

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you love Death in Paradise

Josephine shares these gorgeous photos on Instagram this week

Addressing her fans on her Instagram Stories last month, she said: "In two hours im going to meet my mum again to write all day long," she began, adding: "Almost finished, almost, for this project, because we have so many others waiting!"

The French star didn't reveal what she was working on, but Josephine did reveal to HELLO! earlier this year about her plans to work on a Hollywood film script with her mum, who has also had a successful career working as an actress and director.

She told HELLO! in February: "I'm just going to live day by day and try and see my family and friends as much as we are allowed to. I'm writing something with my mother, a movie blockbuster – we're dreaming big! So we're going to keep writing together and we'll see."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.