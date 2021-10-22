Josephine Jobert teases new project away from Death in Paradise The actress plays DS Florence Cassell in the BBC drama

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has been busy filming scenes in recent months for the upcoming series of the BBC programme, but it seems the actress has been working away at another exciting project.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 36-year-old, who is known and adored for playing DS Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise, teased her fans about the project, which also involves her mum, Véronique Mucret.

"In two hours im going to meet my mum again to write all day long," she began, adding: "Almost finished, almost, for this project, because we have so many others waiting!"

The French star didn't reveal what she was working on, but Josephine did reveal to HELLO! earlier this year about her plans to work on a Hollywood film script with her mum, who has also had a successful career working as an actress and director.

She told HELLO! in February: "I'm just going to live day by day and try and see my family and friends as much as we are allowed to. I'm writing something with my mother, a movie blockbuster – we're dreaming big! So we're going to keep writing together and we'll see."

Josephine revealed she is working on a film roject with her mum

A new series of Death in Paradise usually airs on BBC One in January each year, so it's likely that series 11 will follow suit. However, fans won't have to wait that long to be reunited with their favourite police team on the Island of Saint Marie.

It was announced back in July that a Christmas special is being made to mark ten years of the much-loved murder mystery series - and will be bringing back a fan favourite character for the occasion!

The 90-minute episode, which will air as part of BBC One's Christmas Day, will see the return of Danny John-Jules as charismatic Officer Dwayne Myers.

