Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone celebrate new grandchild news in adorable post

Gogglebox stars Tom and Julie Malone have become grandparents again for the fifth time after their son, Lee, has welcomed a baby son with his wife, Sarah. Sharing an Instagram snap of himself carrying his son home from the hospital on Monday, he wrote: "Welcome to the team son."

MORE: Gogglebox fan favourite hints at family's return for show's anniversary

Tom and Julie clearly wasted no time in meeting their son's little bundle of joy, as they shared a snap of themselves snuggling the newborn on Tuesday, writing: "Grayson Cade Malone!! It's so lovely to welcome you. We love you all so much xx."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox winners pay emotional tribute to late stars

Their followers were quick to congratulate them, with one writing: "Love the name. I have a Grayson too." Another added: "Congratulations to you all." Lee previously shared a snap of their baby's hand, writing: "Welcome to the world Grayson Cade Malone. Born 30.10.21 at 1:48am Weighing 7.1lbs The best day of my life!"



Tom and Julie with baby Grayson

The family have plenty of youngsters who don't appear on the Channel 4 show, with Tom and Julie's daughter Vanessa's three children, Brogan, Saoirse and Carsen, and Shaun's young son, Louis. Vanessa has started appearing on the show with her parents after her brother, Tom Jr, quit the series ahead of season 17.

MORE: Gogglebox star Izzi Warner shares sweet family news with fans

RELATED: Gogglebox living rooms before and afters: the Malones, Ellie Warner and more

At the time, he said: "New opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them." Fans were pleased to see Vanessa on the series, with one writing: "Good to see Vanessa on the show, she’s not been on before!" Another joked: "Vanessa? Where were the Malones hiding her? Behind Dave?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.